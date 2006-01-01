The easiest & quickest way to create design boards.
Spend half the time creating design boards, so you can manage twice as many clients! We designed an easy to use software that speeds up the e-design process.
We take the manual work out of the design process
PRODUCT SIZING AND PERSPECTIVE
Every product you place into a room will appear with the right size and perspective. You'll never have to distort a rug and hope it's the right size again. The final product might fool you as a 3D model to scale.
WE REMOVED THE BACKGROUNDS FOR YOU
Try out 20 different coffee tables in under a minute. Browse our catalog with thousands of products from real brands. If that's not enough for you, upload your own products and we'll instantly remove that pesky background.
YOU'LL BE DONE BEFORE PHOTOSHOP LOADS
We took all the manual work out of the design process. Take our 20-second tutorial and you'll be on your way. The design process can't get any easier than this.
DON'T WORRY ABOUT KEEPING TRACK OF PRODUCTS
While you're designing, Sandcastle is keeping track of the products you like. You can export items in the room as a tear sheet or email the list of links to yourself.